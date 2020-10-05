Johnson joins Mosimane at Al Ahly

Former AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson has joined ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane as assistant coach at Egyptian football giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane, who left the PSL champions Downs in a huff last week, has already registered a 1-0 victory over Al Mokawloon in his first match with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday after signing a two-year contract with the north African club.

Mosimane announced on Twitter that Johnson will be joining him: “Coach Cavin is an experienced and accomplished mentor who has played an integral part in the development of football in South African and beyond. He has what it takes to help us deliver on our mandate in this top league and beyond.”

The new assistant coach also said on Mosimane’s statement: “It is an honour to be joining one of the most successful coaches in South Africa to coach the most successful club in Africa.

“I just want to thank coach Pitso for giving me this opportunity to work with this Club of the Century.”

The 61-year-old Johnson has been jobless since parting ways with Black Leopards in February but has been successful as a coach with a number of Premiership clubs, including the now defunct Platinum Stars.

In his first assignment as coach, Johnson led Stars to a second-place finish in the local top flight league and thereafter joined SuperSport United to replace the Gavin Hunt. Johnson was at the helm at United between 2013 and 2014.

After being sacked by United, he returned to Stars in 2015 and guided the club to third-place finish in the league in the 2015/2016 season. After a ninth-place finish in 2016/2017

He left Stars when the club decided not to renew his contract. He has also worked with Leopards and AmaZulu.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo