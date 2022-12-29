Kaizer Chiefs ready for action against Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs will be travelling to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for their assignment against tricky side Golden Arrows on Friday.

Amakhosi defender Zitha Kwinika said they have learnt a lot from the recent Fifa World Cup that was held in Qatar.

Chiefs go into the match after recording four points in their last two matches. They were held 2-2 by TS Galaxy before they nailed rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto derby, where Kwinika had a storming game. Amakhosi are sitting on position four on the DStv Premiership table after 13 games. They are on 21 points, which means they have a seven-point gap between them and log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand – so they have a lot of catching up to do and they cannot afford to drop more points.

“I had time to spend with the family and just to relax a little bit, but now we go back. I think switching off and being home watching the World Cup and other big leagues, how they do it, the technical part of it, you get to understand a few things. After that we needed to go back and push so that our fitness level and standards do not drop. It was not just a full break, we were working,” said Kwinika.

“We played a few practice matches and we saw that we can get better. We played against the Lesotho national team and Swallows FC, and there’s improvement from where we are, but you know the difference between friendly matches and official matches. Arrows is a good team and from the past games that we have played against them, we have been doing an analysis of them. All the teams give a good fight when they play against us.

“Their advantages can also be their disadvantages, but we are working on having a structure of what to do and what not to do – I think if the plan can be executed perfectly, we can maybe have a good New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s good for us that when you get to half-way of the season, you are there at the top, because everyone judges us on progress and where we are. We need to keep on winning and to stay with the leading clubs on the log. We are not far from the teams that are above us, I think we are on the right track,” he explained further.

