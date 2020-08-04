Kaizer Chiefs suspends Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has fallen on his sword after he was suspended by the club for partying a storm with friends during the COVID-19 national lockdown.

In a video that has gone viral, Motaung is seen in the company of male and female friends, some of the women in the video are smoking the hubbly bubbly cigarettes and having an assortment of drinks at a private house

Some of the women are dancing to the loud music blaring from the sound system. The merry-making people are not wearing masks or even observing social distancing.

The selling and distribution of alcohol, cigarettes and related tobacco products is banned during the coronavirus national lockdown as gazetted by the government.

Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa said when contacted for comment that there was nothing much he could say and referred Sunday World to the statement released by the club on its website today.

“These matters are sensitive and personal, you should understand my leader. So go with the statement as it is. We have nothing more and nothing else to say.” said Maphosa.

The statement reads; “As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members, players, and staff, Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung.

“This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the Football Manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period. The Club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct, which led to the decision to suspend him.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the Club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.

“Subsequently, the Club would like to confirm that Bobby Motaung is suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020. He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

“Even though he has tested negative on four occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests, he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time.

“This is in line with the rules and regulations of the Club according to the protocols that we have put in place.

“The Club reaffirms its stance to all stakeholders of our commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic,” concluded the statement.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo