Khoza saves Richards Bay vs Chippa United match

PSL chairman dr Irvin Khoza had to intervene to save the League from a “huge embarrassment” this weekend, Sunday World can reveal.

Today’s match between Chippa United and Richards Bay at Bidvest Stadium was in danger of not taking place. This was revealed to us by an insider at the city of Johannesburg’s Joint Operations Committee (JOC), which was established to ensure events in and around the city are safe.

“So, as an event organiser, you must apply 30 days prior to the event or in a worst-case scenario, two weeks before,” explained our informant. “For this match, whoever was supposed to apply didn’t do so and it’s illegal to host an event without approval from JOC, which includes JPMD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department). In simple terms, this match was not going to take place. It was only approved by the JOC on Friday night.”

The match was moved to Bidvest Stadium – considered a neutral venue.

For the match against Richards Bay, the league, as the event organiser, allegedly dropped the ball. ‘Iron Duke’ stepped in on the 11th hour to save the day. The chairman wasn’t going to let this become a huge embarrassment for the league, so he stepped in to assist in finalising the arrangements with JOC,” revealed another source.

“But they (the PSL) were supposed to listen to Chippa United from the beginning. Chippa suggested Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay host these matches, and the second-round matches were then going to be hosted by Chippa, but the league didn’t accept this suggestion.”

Sunday World has learnt that Chippa United will raise this issue at the league’s annual general meeting on 11 November.

Kick-off for today’s match will be at 15:30.

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa

