Legends excited by beer cup’s starting line-ups

With only about three weeks to go before kick-off, excitement is building up for the maiden Carling Black Label Cup.

The tournament, which will be organised in similar fashion as the Charity Spectacular, will take place on November 12.

The players, the supporters and the legends of the four teams are over the moon and cannot wait for the referees to get the matches under way.

The first fixture will see Mamelodi Sundowns locking horns against AmaZulu, opening up the proceedings at 9.30am, with the Soweto derby between Orlando and Kaizer Chiefs taking place three hours later at 12pm.

Third-place playoffs will start at 3.30pm and the winners of the two matches will clash in the final at 5pm.

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana and Usuthu’s Tsepo Masilela are delighted that this year’s Carling Black Label is inclusive and that all the teams were given an opportunity to participate.

“I am happy with the line-up so far. I also hope that some of the other players like Bongani Zungu and Sipho Mbule will get an opportunity to play,” Kekana said.

“As you know at Sundowns, we love winning trophies. So, this is a trophy we will be going for to add to the cabinet. I am happy that Sundowns is part of the competition, we’ve got to give credit to the supporters for voting.”

Masilela shared Kekana’s sentiments.

“It’s great that AmaZulu are going to be a part of the campaign. The supporters played their part by voting for AmaZulu to participate, now they can choose who they want to see playing. So far, I’d say the starting line-up looks good.”

More than 2.2-million votes have been received for players that the fans want to see in the starting line-ups across the four clubs who will compete on November 12 at the FNB Stadium.

What makes this year’s edition even more exciting is that one lucky fan stands a chance to win R100 000 cash prize, simply by buying a selected Carling Black Label and voting during the campaign.

More great news is that champion fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their team captain and the man of the match in each semi-final and final.

Fans still have an opportunity to vote for their favourite players until November 6, and can simply do so by buying a Carling Black Label and dialing 120*660 unique code# to select their club’s starting line-up.

