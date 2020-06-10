Limpopo tycoon new owner of Tshakhuma

Going, going, gone! This was not an item on auction but National First Division (NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) changing ownership.

Sunday World can reveal that TTM has been bought by Joburg-based security and construction mogul Simon Malatji. Malatji, who owns Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Construction, bought the football club for about R13-million from TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi. Malatji, who also owns second division side African All Stars, is expected to be officially announced as the new owner of the club by Mulaudzi soon.

The businessman, who hails from Burgersfort in Limpopo, confirmed that he has purchased the team but declined to give details of the transaction.

“Yes, we are the new owners of the club, but we will make an official announcement at the right time,” said Malatji.

A soccer official, who is close to both parties, said Malatji had initially wanted to buy another NFD side, TS Galaxy, which is owned by football agent and lawyer Tim Sukazi, but the deal fell through when Sukazi failed to buy Bloemfontein Celtic.

“Sukazi wanted to sell the team to Malatji on condition that his deal with Celtic goes through. When it became apparent that Sukazi was experiencing challenges with the owners of Bloemfontein Celtic, they decided to enquire about the news doing the rounds that Mulaudzi was selling the club,” said the soccer official.

“Mulaudzi met with them and sold them the club with no conditions.” The source also said Malatji planned to relocate the team from Vhembe to Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, where he believes it will enjoy huge support.

“But they are still toying with that notion, no decision has been taken as yet.”

Author



Ngwako Malatji