Liverpool now champions

Liverpool FC has been crowned the Premier League champions for the 2019/20 season after 30 years in ground battle.

This was confirmed as Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday, a match the Reds fans steadily waited for to ensure that they would win the league.

The Red’s win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday pressured City, which is the second leading on the Premier League board, to win points from the Chelsea game.

Liverpool’s midfielder Gini Wijnaldum said he was excited to have achieved this goal with the team.

He said he was also happy that the team finally presents the championship title to fans who have waited so long for it.

“The supporters were so loyal during the years since I’m here and before I came here. That makes it more beautiful because when you have such loyal supporters and you can give them one of the best gifts it makes it more beautiful than it is,” said the footballer.

Defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold said the win did not mean they should turn a blind eye on the upcoming seven games and he feels it possible to end the season with 100 points.

“It’s surreal really. I think it still hasn’t sunk in yet and maybe tomorrow morning it will sink in,” he said.

This has been marked a historic moment as Jurgen Klopp’s team has claimed the title earlier than any other with seven games still waiting to be played.

The team, which last received the title in 1990, has broken also records with 81 points within 31 games accepting only one defeat since the beginning of the season.

Liverpool sits at 86 points, followed by Manchester City at 63 points and Leicester City at 55 points.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo