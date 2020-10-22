Lidoda Duvha unveil 11 new players and announce sponsorship

Black Leopards have announced a new sponsorship partner and confirmed the signing of 11 players for the 2020/21 PSL season.

The players are Wiseman Maluleke, Tebogo Makobela, Roderick Kabwe, Onyedikachi Ononogbu, Tebogo Sodi, Sibusiso Khumalo, Roggert Nyundu, Tsepo Matsimbi, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Ntlakuso Rikhotso and MDC graduate Tiklas Thutlwa.

After struggling without financial backers for seven years, Lidoda Duvha unveiled mining and logistics company Yethembe Group as their sponsors for the next three seasons, as well as a new home and away kit.

Leopards have also enlisted the services of Patrick Aussems, the former coach Congo-Brazzaville-based AS Leopards and ex-mentor of Tanzania’s Simba SC, as their head coach after finishing 15th in their Premiership campaign last season.

Aussems led Simba to the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 CAF Champions League.

Leopards had to fight off relegation by playing in the GladAfrica Championship promotion/relegation play-offs where they survived being shipped off to the second tier national first division.

Xolile Mtshazo