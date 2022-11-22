Mamelodi Sundowns trio spotted at World Cup in Qatar

Should the Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams get worried that the technical team of Mamelodi Sundowns is in Qatar to watch the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena, assistant coach Steve Komphela and senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi arrived in the Middle Eastern country a week before the start of the football spectacle on Sunday.

The trio is known for its tactical dominance in local football, having won the DStv Premiership, MTN8, Nedbank Cup, and recently the Carling Black Label Cup.

While the PSL teams are on a long break, the Masandawana co-coaches are believed to be hard at work as opposed to being on holiday in Qatar – watching some of the greatest stars and coaches take centre stage.

The student of the game 💎 pic.twitter.com/TilaxLMhl4 — CIC (@PatBafo) November 21, 2022

Sundowns are currently occupying position one on the log and will be looking to go all the way to defend their league title at the end of the season.

They resume their DStv Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 31.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author