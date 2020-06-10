Manchester City announces assistant coach

Manchester City has announced the Spaniard football manager Juan Manuel Lillo as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach, replacing countryman Mikel Arteta who now trains Arsenal.

Lillo has made his mark for once being the youngest coach in La Liga and has coached 20 football teams before assisting his new role at Manchester City.

The veteran coach said he was delighted to join Manchester City as an assistant coach and looked forward to a healthy working relationship with Guardiola.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team,” said Lillo.

Lillo has managed Guardiola during their time at Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico.

“Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager. It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forward,” he added.

Football director Txiki Begiristain also anticipated a good stay for Lillo at City.

He said: “His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team. We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”

Lillo has worked with globally recognised stars Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Yaya Toure.

