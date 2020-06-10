Sport

Manchester City announces assistant coach

By Nokuthula Zwane

Manchester City has announced the Spaniard football manager Juan Manuel Lillo as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach, replacing countryman Mikel Arteta who now trains Arsenal.

Lillo has made his mark for once being the youngest coach in La Liga and has coached 20 football teams before assisting his new role at Manchester City.

The veteran coach said he was delighted to join Manchester City as an assistant coach and looked forward to a healthy working relationship with Guardiola.

“My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team,” said Lillo.

Lillo has managed Guardiola during their time at Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico.

“Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager. It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forward,” he added.

Football director Txiki Begiristain also anticipated a good stay for Lillo at City.

He said: “His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team. We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”

Lillo has worked with globally recognised stars Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Yaya Toure.

Author


Similar stories

Soccer

Banyana captain Janine van Wyk recalls World cup debut

  A year ago, on June 8, Banyana Banyana made their Fifa Women’s World Cup debut against Spain. But the big day ended in 3-1...
Read more
Covid-19

N’Golo Kanté back at training

  Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté has returned to the training field after several weeks of training from home. The World Cup winning midfield maestro had expressed...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.