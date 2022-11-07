Manchester City hauls in record R850m profit

Premier League champions Manchester City revealed on Monday that the club enjoyed a stellar financial year in 2021/22, bringing in revenues of £613-million and record profits of £41.7-million (R850-million).

The Pep Guardiola-coached side won the Premier League in May, largely seen as the toughest and most lucrative league in world football. The championship, won in a dramatic season finale, was the club’s sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons.

Manchester City on-field success has replicated itself in the financial books.

CEO Ferran Soriano said several factors contributed to the club’s record-breaking financial results and continued profitability, including fans returning to the Etihad Stadium and the increase of the clubs’ wider commercial revenues.

“Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth that it generates; more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City,” he Soriano.

Soriano added that the club raked in £67.7-million profit from the transfer of players. It sold Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus at the beginning of the season. Sterling was sold to Chelsea, while Jesus and Zinchenko joined current log leaders Arsenal.

