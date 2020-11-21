Manyama expected to repeat his last feat

Kaizer Chiefs travel to eThekwini for a DStv Premiership date with their league nemesis Golden Arrows.

The Soweto giants face the most popular side in Lamontville, Abafana Be’sthende, at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, outside Durban on Saturday, kick off is at 3.30pm.

Chiefs will be facing Arrows in a league game for the 39th time and will be looking to continue from where they left off last season when they completed a league double over Arrows. Chiefs’ first league win over Arrows last season was on 1 October 2019, which was a 2-0 home triumph.

The result saw Amakhosi end a five-game winless run in league games against Arrows. It was also Chiefs’ first league win at home in three games against Arrows, with their previous home victory coming in November 2015.

Chiefs followed up that October 2019 home win triumph with a 1-0 away win in Durban back in January, with Lebogang Manyama scoring a 90th minute winner to earn Chiefs a unique double set of victories of Arrows last season.

Manyama’s goal was the 49th that Chiefs have scored in the 38 league encounters against Arrows. That win also gave Chiefs their 20th league win over Arrows, while they have drawn 10 games against them and lost 8.

After their promotion to the top-flight initially in the 2000-01 season, Arrows proved to be a bogey team for Chiefs particularly in away league games as Chiefs failed to win their first five away league games against Arrows. Chiefs’ first triumph was a 3-1 win away from home on 14 September 2005.

Serge Djiehoua, who opened the scoring for Chiefs in that game became the first player from Cote d’Ivoire to score in a competitive game for the Glamour Boys.

This will be Amakhosi’s fourth league game of the current campaign. The team has lost one, one one game and drew their last game, keeping two clean sheets in the last two encounters.

Saturday’s game will be live on DStv Channel 202