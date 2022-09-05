Maritzburg strangle Pirates at Harry Gwala

Orlando Pirates were beaten 1-0 by Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night. It was the Buccaneers second loss of the season and United’s second victory this season.

It was a big victory for Maritzburg who were number 12 on the PSL table before the game and they have now leapfrogged to seventh on the log. Pirates, who started the weekend at the top of the table are now third behind leaders Royal AM and AmaZulu who are second.

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes due to floodlights at the venue. During the delay, fans kept streaming into the stadium and created a wonderful atmosphere. But sadly, both sets of players did not come to the party, giving the fans a dull encounter. The positive thing is that supporters are back in full force.

Pirates started strongly and pushed the home side deep in their quarter. And by the 10th minute, Pirates already had four corner kicks, which they failed to convert into goals. But after the floodlights came back on, United started troubling the Bucs defence. Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori was called on to make a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game.

Amadou Soukouna scored the solitary goal of the match in the 80th minute from the penalty spot after Olisa Ndah was judged to have pushed a Maritzburg striker in the 18-area. Maritzburg fans celebrated wildly after the referee blew the final whistle.

