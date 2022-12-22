Mntambo confident ahead of jam-packed PSL January schedule

With eight more days to go until the DStv Premiership resumes, Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo is confident that he and his side are ready ahead of the busy schedule in January.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder said they are looking forward to the resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and ready for the busy schedule ahead.

“It’s nothing new, we are ready to handle the back-to-back games that will be coming in January because if you look at how the season started, we were playing back-to-back, every second day we were playing games, so it’s nothing new, something that we are used to,” said Mntambo.

“During the Fifa World Cup break we’ve been playing friendlies back-to-back, just to see how far we are in terms of fitness with the new coach [Brandon Truter]. We are also getting to know his style of playing, his game model and I think we are almost there, almost ready to kick off the first game against Amazulu.”

Babina Noko bolstered their squad with the signing of defenders Mzwanele Mahashe and Philani Zulu last week Tuesday.

Truter will look to make a statement when he takes on his former side after he was sacked following a poor form of run with Usuthu.

Sekhukhune resumes their league encounter when they welcome AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on 31 December.

