Monnapule and Sekgota rewarded with Bafana call-ups

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Kgaogelo Sekgota of Kaizer Chiefs and Njabulo Blom during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Hard work and consistency have paid off for Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Monnapule Saleng and Kaizer Chiefs workhorse Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The on-form players, who have had a wonderful October month for their respective clubs, have been rewarded with call-ups to Bafana Bafana.

Saleng played a game of his life against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals in Plokwane and his brace slayed the Brazilians in Pirates’ 3-0 win.

Sekgota has contributed immensely to Amakhosi’s revival in recent weeks. He is one of the players that make Arthur Zwane’s side tick and his call-up to the senior national team was just a matter of time.

Another surprise inclusion in the national team was that of Pirates captain Innocent Maela, who had a decent start to the season since he took over the skipper’s armband.

On Thursday afternoon, Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 30-member preliminary squad for friendly international matches against Mozambique and Angola later in Novermber. The two matches, on a Fifa calendar week just before the 2022 World Cup starts, will be played at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Broos’ charges will first face the Mozambicans on Thursday, November 17 at 8.30pm and then tackle the Angolans three days later at the same venue on November 20.

The Belgian coach will use the two games against the neighbouring countries as part of preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week before Bafana leave for camp on November 13.

The 30-man preliminary squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams     Mamelodi Sundowns

Veli Mothwa            AmaZulu FC

Melusi Buthelezi      TS Galaxy

Ricardo Goss          SuperSport United

 

DEFENDERS:                     

Sydney Mobbie       Sekhukhune United

Thibang Phete        AL Bataeh FC (UAE)

Khuliso Mudau        Mamelodi Sundowns

Siyanda Xulu          Toran – Tovuz (Azerbaijani)

Siyanda Msani        Richards Bay United FC (SA)

Innocent Maela       Orlando Pirates

Rushine De Reuck   Mamelodi Sundowns

Nkosinathi Sibisi    Orlando Pirates

Thapelo Morena     Mamelodi Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba      Mamelodi Sundowns

 

MIDFIELDERS:

Miguel Timm      Orlando Pirates

YusUf Maart       Kaizer Chiefs

Njabulo Blom     Kaizer Chiefs FC

Sibongiseni Mthethwa    Stellenbosch FC

Teboho Mokoena   Mamelodi Sundowns

Luke Le Roux       Vargerb Bois (Sweden)

Monnapule Saleng   Orlando Pirates

 

STRIKERS:          

Khanyisa Mayo   Cape Town City

Lyle Foster         Westerlo FC (Belgium)

Mihlali Mayambela  Aris Limassol (Cyprus)

Fagrie Lakay       Pyramid SC (Egypt)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane   Minisota (USA)

Pule Mmodi    Golden Arrows

Themba Zwane   Mamelodi Sundowns

Zakhele Lephasa     Orlando Pirates

Kgaugelo Sekgota   Kaizer Chiefs

 

