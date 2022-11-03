Monnapule and Sekgota rewarded with Bafana call-ups

Hard work and consistency have paid off for Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Monnapule Saleng and Kaizer Chiefs workhorse Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The on-form players, who have had a wonderful October month for their respective clubs, have been rewarded with call-ups to Bafana Bafana.

Saleng played a game of his life against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals in Plokwane and his brace slayed the Brazilians in Pirates’ 3-0 win.

Sekgota has contributed immensely to Amakhosi’s revival in recent weeks. He is one of the players that make Arthur Zwane’s side tick and his call-up to the senior national team was just a matter of time.

Another surprise inclusion in the national team was that of Pirates captain Innocent Maela, who had a decent start to the season since he took over the skipper’s armband.

On Thursday afternoon, Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 30-member preliminary squad for friendly international matches against Mozambique and Angola later in Novermber. The two matches, on a Fifa calendar week just before the 2022 World Cup starts, will be played at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Broos’ charges will first face the Mozambicans on Thursday, November 17 at 8.30pm and then tackle the Angolans three days later at the same venue on November 20.

The Belgian coach will use the two games against the neighbouring countries as part of preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week before Bafana leave for camp on November 13.

The 30-man preliminary squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams Mamelodi Sundowns

Veli Mothwa AmaZulu FC

Melusi Buthelezi TS Galaxy

Ricardo Goss SuperSport United

DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie Sekhukhune United

Thibang Phete AL Bataeh FC (UAE)

Khuliso Mudau Mamelodi Sundowns

Siyanda Xulu Toran – Tovuz (Azerbaijani)

Siyanda Msani Richards Bay United FC (SA)

Innocent Maela Orlando Pirates

Rushine De Reuck Mamelodi Sundowns

Nkosinathi Sibisi Orlando Pirates

Thapelo Morena Mamelodi Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi Sundowns

MIDFIELDERS:

Miguel Timm Orlando Pirates

YusUf Maart Kaizer Chiefs

Njabulo Blom Kaizer Chiefs FC

Sibongiseni Mthethwa Stellenbosch FC

Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns

Luke Le Roux Vargerb Bois (Sweden)

Monnapule Saleng Orlando Pirates

STRIKERS:

Khanyisa Mayo Cape Town City

Lyle Foster Westerlo FC (Belgium)

Mihlali Mayambela Aris Limassol (Cyprus)

Fagrie Lakay Pyramid SC (Egypt)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane Minisota (USA)

Pule Mmodi Golden Arrows

Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns

Zakhele Lephasa Orlando Pirates

Kgaugelo Sekgota Kaizer Chiefs

