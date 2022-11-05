Monnapule spears AmaZulu as Bucs win Wafa-Wafa cup

Monnapule Saleng was again the hero for Orlando Pirates as they lifted the 2022 MTN8 trophy after beating AmaZulu 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers supporters are smiling from ear to ear after their cup, their second since the 2020 season.

Saleng scored the winner with a top-drawer free-kick in the 24th minute. Saleng is having a fantastic time in the PSL and he was rewarded with a call-up to the South African national team Bafana Bafana.

As expected, 52 000 fans packed the picturesque stadium to capacity and they chanted from start to finish. When the newly coronated zulu king Misuzulu Zulu entered the field, flanked by former SA president Jacob Zuma to greet the players, they were met with a raucous welcome from the supporters.

Credit should go to Pirates after they picked themselves up from last week’s heartbreaking defeat from sworn-enemies Kaizer Chiefs. Pirates came to Durban with a game plan and they stuck to it and frustrated their opponents who resorted to some rough play.

Usuthu dished out dangerous tackles and as early as the first minute, Gabadinho Mhango unleashed a career-threatening challenge on Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was stretchered off the field with only one touch in the match. Mhango was lucky that the referee Luxolo Badi did not caution him. AmaZulu continued with their physical streak on the Pirates players and it was evident that it was part of their strategy and tactics.

Usuthu have been clinical since the tournament started. They first dispatched of Cape Town City in the quarterfinals before frustrating and knocking out Chiefs in the two-legged semifinals that were played on a home and away basis. Mhango was playing against his former club and he had a point to prove. But he was later substituted in the second half after being ineffective

Pirates dominated and Miguel Timm played as if it was his last game. He initiated attacks and also kept Usuthu from playing their normal flowing game. Timm was nominated as man of the match and it was well-deserved.

In the second half, Usuthu pressed for the equaliser and gave Bucs some anxious moments but the Pirates defence, marshalled by Olisa Ndah, kept their strikers at bay.

Bucs will pocket a cool R8 million bucks while the runners-up Usuthu will receive a R800 000 cheque.

