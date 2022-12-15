Morocco win hearts of football lovers despite World Cup exit

Morocco’s World Cup fairytale ended on Wednesday night when they lost 2-0 to France in the semi-final encounter played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions might have lost the game against the defending champions but certainly have won the hearts of football lovers around the world.

The journey of the Moroccans kicked off in Group F when they played to a goalless draw with fellow semi-finalists Croatia. Coach Walid Regragui produced a tactical masterclass when his side stunned one of the tournament favorites, Belgium by two goals to zero.

Morocco ended their group stage with a victory over Canada, beating them 2-1 to top the group ahead of second-ranked Belgium and the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

Regragui and his charges proved to be on a mission when they knocked out Spain in the round of 16 on penalties, after holding them to a 0-0 stalemate. Like any other team, the 2010 World Cup champions struggled to penetrate the resilient Moroccan backline, who defended well throughout the tournament.

The north Africans made history when they became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of a Fifa World Cup after knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately, their quest to proceed to what would have been a first World Cup final appearance by an African side was halted by Didier Deschamps’s team.

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, France president Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco’s dressing room after the game to congratulate them on their successful World Cup journey before singling out midfield maestro Sofyan Amrabat as “the best midfielder of the tournament”.

Been told France president Emmanuel Macron has visited Morocco’s dressing room after the game and told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been “the best midfielfer of the tournament” in front of all the squad. 🇲🇦🤝🏻 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ya9dOlB7u8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

Morocco’s stay in Qatar will be extended as they prepare to lock horns with Luka Modric’s Croatia for a third-place playoff spot at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

