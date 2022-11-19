Oldest soccer boots to feature in Fifa World Cup

When most soccer players turn 40, they lace up their soccer boots and trade them in for a more relaxed sport like golf. But not for these oldies, who will feature in the World Cup that gets under way in Qatar on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 37 years old

This is most likely to be the forward player’s last Word Cup, as he heads to the quadrennial tournament as the top goal scorer.

Thiago Silva (Brazil) – 38 years old

Silva is one of Brazil’s centre-back in the World Cup.

Dani Alves (Brazil) 39 years old

It is no surprise that Brazil coach Tete will position Alves in his award-winning right-back position. The position was preciously marshalled by Djalma Santos and now Dani Alves has taken over.

Eiji Kawashima (Japan) 39 years old

A veteran goalkeeper, he has been Japan’s goalkeeper for 12 years and has done a pretty good job at the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Pepe (Portugal) 39 years old

Pepe, who plays in the centre-back position, continues to be Portugal’s first choice defender at 39.

Atiba Hutchinson (Canada) 39 years

The oldest player in the Canada team, Hutchinson, who plays in the middle of the park, will be sporting a captain’s armband.

Other old but definitely not cold goats who will be featuring in the football spectacle are 35-year-old Lionel Messi and 40-year-old Alfredo Talavera from Mexico.

These players will all follow in the footsteps of others who have registered their names in history books as the oldest players to have featured in world cups.

Essam El-Hadary (45 years)

Egypt vs Saudi Arabia – June 25 2018

Between 2008-2012, he took his place between the goal posts for Egypt. El-Hadary became the oldest player in the history of World Cup, as well as the oldest to make their debut.

Faryd Mandragon (43 years)

Columbia vs Japan – June 24 2014

The Columbian goalscoring showstopper still holds one key record. He retired on July 5 2015.

Roger Milla (42 years)

Cameron vs Russia – June 12 1994

The Cameroonian striker was not only one of the oldest players, but he got himself on the scoresheet with the consolation goal in the 6-1 defeat to Russia.

Pat Jennings (41 years)

Northern Irelands vs Brazil – June 12 1986

Playing in the World Cup is great, but even better when you are celebrating your birthday. Jennings turned 41 on the pitch. The Northern Ireland goalkeeper made a mark in the 1986 World Cup and was the oldest to do so.

The entire world will come to a stand still when the referee blows the whistle signaling the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

