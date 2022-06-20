Orlando Pirates confirm four more signings

Orlando Pirates has announced it has signed four more players after announcing the capture of AmaZulu and Golden Arrows central defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

The Buccaneers have now added Baroka striker Evidence Makgopa, Chippa United forward Bienvenu Eva Nga, Marumo Gallants middlefield maestro Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose to the list of new players who will wear the famous black and white jersey.

The team which finished a lowly sixth position on the PSL and lost the final of the CAF Confederations Cup to Moroccan side RSB Berkane also announced he departure of several players with former Bidvest Wits player Thabang Monare headlining the list.

The other players who will not feature for the team in the upcoming season are: Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole and Wayne Sandilands.

“Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed however, the Club is currently in discussions with Management regarding another role at the Club. The Club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms. The Club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours,” a statement from the Soweto giants read.

The released players join Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango who has join up with Sandile Zungu’s AmaZulu while former captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is still looking for a new team

The club earlier this month also parted ways with Coach Fadlu Davids and Head Performance Analyst Darian Wilken.

Author