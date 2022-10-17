Parker expects red-carpet treatment from former teammates

Bernard Parker is hoping for red-carpet treatment and reception when he faces former club Kaizer Chiefs for the first time since he joined TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season.

TS Galaxy will visit Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening and it will be a grudge match for Parker who was unceremoniously released by Chiefs after serving the Soweto giants for 11 years.

For Chiefs, they go into the match seeking redemption after their heart-breaking loss at the hands of Chippa United on Saturday night, where they missed the opportunity of leading the DStv Premiership table.

“I hope I receive a warm reception from my former teammates and fans, a positive reception. I hope to get that because of what I’ve done there in the past 11 years. I’m anticipating a welcoming feeling,” said Parker.

“The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet, I’m sure it will sink in when I put foot at FNB Stadium. I don’t know how to describe it and I don’t know how I will be on the day, but I’m looking forward to it.

“To play against my ex-team would be more of a feeling that would trigger emotions. I don’t know if I will celebrate, I will see on the day.”

Both clubs are hungry for points and they need to collect as much as they can before the long break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup tournament in November.

Chiefs have shown that they are capable of giving log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money and they had an impressive three-match winning streak before they lost to Chippa. They also want to register as many wins before the Fifa break.

Galaxy started the season on a high, without losing matches and without conceding goals, but they have slipped up and are now sitting on position 11 on the log.

“Going into the World Cup break, as we stand now, we’re okay. Two wins will put us in a good position, as we can see how the league is, if you win two or three in a row, you are up there, you’re amongst the top, it’s game on again,” added Parker.

“It will be good for us to go into the World Cup break confident and with six points, starting from this Wednesday against my former club Chiefs.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author