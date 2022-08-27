Pirates beat Royal AM and advance to semi-finals

Orlando Pirates are through to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday night.

As it has been the norm this season, fans packed the stadium to the rafters and created an electrifying atmosphere throughout the pulsating 90 minutes.

The game had all the ingredients of a cup game, the goals were coming in thick and fast, the fans were singing and chanting wildly, tackles were flying and the tension was palpable. There was no quarter given and as early as the 20th minute, the referee had already flashed four yellow cards, three to the home side and one to the Buccaneers.

The game took off like a stolen car, fast and furious and by the third minute, Pirates had already scored via the boot of Vincent Pule. Pirates pounced and punished Royal AM, who were building slowly from the back. A mistake resulted in the ball falling on the path of Pule who rifled home from a tight angle.

Royal were playing neat and impressive football but they did not trouble Richard Ofori in the Bucs goals in the first half. On the other hand, Pirates were more intense and quick to get to their opponents penalty area.

The Buccaneers came back from the half-time break more determined and Thabiso Monyane increased their lead after the Royal goalkeeper fluffed his shot into the net.

However, Royals responded immediately and Shaun Mogaila slotted home after the ball rebounded from the upright. It was game on and the home side pressed forward in search of the equalizer but Pirates stood firm and booked their place in the last four.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author