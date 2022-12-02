Pitso showers Morocco coach Walid Regraguiof with praise

Seasoned former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has congratulated Morocco coach Walid Regraguiof after the Atlas Lions progressed to the knockout stages in Qatar.

Morocco join Senegal who have also qualified for the round of 16. The Atlas Lions beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday to top Group F ahead of Belgium and Croatia, and continue their journey at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Mosimane, who reiterated previously that Morocco are 20 years ahead of Bafana Bafana, took to social media to congratulate his former CAF Champions League final rival and his Moroccan side, referring to Regraguiof as a top coach.

Top Coach, well done brother. You represent all of us.@WalidRegraguiof https://t.co/mqR1ApeT4S — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 1, 2022

“The difference between South Africa and Morocco is big. Morocco have been aggressive in their development, and I have no doubt they will dominate African football soon. They have the biggest vision on the continent, and they take their football very seriously,” Mosimane said at the time.

“South Africa is 20 years behind. Here at home, we are big on doing talk shows and everyone sounds clever calling and saying ‘we have the infrastructure and all that’. But football is played in the townships, where we have no facilities, and we need government support, Safa can’t do it alone.”

In an interview with Sunday World this week, Farouk Khan, the Stars of Africa Football Academy coaching director, criticised the level of development in local football, saying there needs to be more investment on youth development in schools in order for South Africa to compete at the highest level.

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach also referred to the quality of youth development structures in Morocco as the reason their national side is performing well in Qatar.

“Morocco has proven beyond doubt that they have really surpassed expectations, simply because they have invested big money into the development. They have their own development centres for each of their age groups,” Khan said.

“Morocco have proven that if they can beat the bigger clubs like Belgium, then without a doubt they are on the right track.”

