Players fight, riots in the capital after Belgium lost to Morocco

Following the shock defeat at the hands of Morocco, Belgium problems seem to be mounting as Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertoghen and Eden Hazard were reportedly involved in a dressing-room altercation after the match on Sunday.

The number-two ranked Belgians were stunned by the Atlas Lions in their Group F encounter, which saw them go down 2-0 – leaving them in a bad position on the group.

Reports coming from Belgium allege that after the defeat, De Bruyne, Hazard and Vertoghen fought physically, which led to one of the teammates intervening.

The fight did not end in the dressing room, it extended to Brussels when riots erupted in the capital after the surprising defeat. Police responded by firing water cannons and teargas to disperse the angry crowd of football lovers.

Belgium went into the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy alongside Brazil, France and Germany.

Despite starting their World Cup campaign with a victory against Canada, which was not comfortable either, the Red Devils have not lived up to expectations of cruising past their group.

With the mood not positive in camp, Roberto Martinez and his team will have to pick themselves up and get maximum points against Croatia in a must-win clash on Sunday, to avoid an embarrassing group-stage exit in Qatar.

