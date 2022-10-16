Rampant Man City likely to burst Liverpool’s bubble

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said their 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Uefa Champions League group stages on Tuesday has changed the mood of the team ahead of today’s titanic battle against Manchester City at Anfield at 5.30pm.

The Reds, after lagging behind, which has been their problem this season, were just too good and crisp for the Scottish giants, completing the massacre in the second half. It put them on the brink of reaching the knockout stages.

Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Mohamed Salah grabbed the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history after a six-minute goal glut for the Egyptian king. The other goals were scored by Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

However, it has been a horrible start in the English Premier League for Liverpool, lying 10th on the table with 10 points after eight matches. They have won two, lost two and drawn four.

City are second on the table with 23 points after nine matches, one point behind leaders

Arsenal. Unlike Liverpool, they have won seven and drawn two.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the only team who have no loss in the L column.

But with the game at Anfield, City know they will be tested against Liverpool as the two sides have been at each other’s throats over the past four seasons. And with Liverpool having mercilessly crushed Rangers, Klopp, although his side are winless in three league matches now, said the mood will be “different” and hopes the win at Ibrox proves beneficial.

“It’s (the win) definitely changed the mood,” said Klopp according to the BBC.

“We usually drink a beer after away games, but it’s been that long, I might actually be drunk after the one. When we are on it, we can be a really good team. Unfortunately, we haven’t been like that all season but tonight we really built on the good things from the first half and that’s why the second half is a result of the first half.

“It’s good but we all know who we’re welcoming on Sunday, and that will be a different game. But it’s better going into that game with this feeling than any other.”

Centre half Virgil van Dijk, who remarkably has never lost a league match at Anfield since he joined the club, told BT Sport the result was what they needed to turn their season around.

“It is not a bad thing winning 7-1 away,” said the Dutch defender. “Ever one expected us to win, and we did that. Now we approach the big one on Sunday – they are in fantastic form, but we will prepare well and be ready.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author