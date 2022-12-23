‘Ronaldo imminent Al-Nassr move end of the road in topflight’

To what has been an incredible football career, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the only competitor to Lionel Messi – could Ronaldo possibly accepting a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr be the end of his topflight football career and surrendering breaking more records in Europe?

Ronaldo, 37, is still in search of a new home since parting ways with Manchester United by mutual agreement, following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan before the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

It is understood that the Saudi Arabian side has since offered the former Real Madrid and Juventus star a staggering €200m per year contract proposal, valid until June 2025.

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr is pushing to land the signature of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner before the end of the year.

This is after numerous reports on Wednesday that the Saudi Pro League side confirmed with Ronaldo’s camp their intensions to push in the next coming days to secure the services of the veteran striker.

More on Cristiano. Al Nassr, pushing as called yesterday — hoping for Ronaldo to sign contracts before the end of the year, so in the next days 🇸🇦 #transfers €200m/year proposal confirmed, valid until June 2025. …but it’s up to Cristiano, still waiting for his green light ⤵️ https://t.co/kcM7yR3jwl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2022

Reports from Spanish outlet Marca suggest that the deal will have a two-year duration and would entail a seven-year contract – bringing their relationship up to 2030 as the club ambassador.

Ronaldo could join Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, who joined in the summer of 2021, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, who recently signed for the Saudi Pro League side.

Despite the talisman being spotted at his former club training grounds in Madrid and a European move on the cards, the next coming days will prove to be crucial for CR7 to decide his future and possibly last destination – with one of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia offering him a lifeline with a huge pay cheque.

The Portuguese legend will be 40-years-old by the time his contract comes to an end with Al-Nassr, and will unlikely be seen competing in any European top leagues and competitions.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author