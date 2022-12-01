Round of 16 spots still up for grabs at World Cup in Qatar

The knockout stages are drawing closer as more teams book their spots in the round of 16 while others bow out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina and Poland are the latest teams that booked their tickets in the knockout stages, despite Robert Lewandowski’s side suffering a 2-0 defeat to South Americans.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s charges threaded past Mexico through a better goal difference, as both teams were square on four points in Group C.

Poland booked their spot in the round of 16 for the first time since 1986, but had to wait until the full-time whistle to know their fate.

Senegal became the first African team to qualify for the knockout stages, with Aliou Cisse becoming the second African coach ever to lead a team into the knockout rounds after Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) in 2014.

With Brazil and Portugal having secured their place in the knockout rounds with one more game to go, they are yet to find out who their opponent will be – as six more round of 16 spots are up for grabs.

The round of 16 begins on Saturday, with Netherlands locking horns with the United States of America, while Lionel Messi’s side take on Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Confirmed round of 16 fixtures so far:

Netherlands vs USA

Argentina vs Australia

England vs Senegal

France vs Poland

