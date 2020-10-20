E-edition
Safa and Ellis finally reach agreement

By Bhavika
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 19: Desiree Ellis (Head Coach) during the Winnie Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Netherlands at Cape Town Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says that they have finally reached an agreement with Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after negotiations had reached a deadlock.

Well-placed informants had revealed that the cash-strapped national association wanted Ellis, the reigning African Women Coach of the Year, to take a substantial salary cut.

Ellis’ refusal to accept the new terms led to a stalemate during the protracted contract renewal talks.


“The negotiations are done and we have agreed on her new terms,” said Motlanthe. “She will come on Monday to sign the new contract. Like in all negotiations, we did not agree on certain things. But we have now ironed out all the things including bonus structure and other financials.”

Ellis declined to comment.

She has been with the rapidly improving Banyana Banyana for five years after she was appointed as caretaker coach following the resignation of Vera Pauw after the 2016 Olympic Games. She was appointed head coach in 2018.

Ellis led the side to a second-place finish in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, where they lost to the all-powerful Nigeria via penalty kick. She was later crowned CAF Women’s Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, Ellis announced a provisional 27-woman squad for the Cosafa Cup selection camp as the senior women’s football team prepares to return to action since the Coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 Cosafa Cup tournament was scheduled to take place in August but was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak that affected all events in the football calendar.

The new date came after the government announced level 1 regulations in which all sporting activities in the country are permitted.

