Safa cuts poor man’s deal

Safa could have gone cap in hand and negotiated the Bafana Bafana technical sponsorship with French apparel company Le Coq Sportif on the back foot.

This comes after last Sunday’s embarrassing situation after Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his assistant, Arthur Zwane, appeared wearing Nike-sponsored rain suits with the logos blackened out with black tape during the friendly match against Zambia that Bafana lost 2-1.

To say the situation was a shame to the nation is an understatement.

Nike was the previous technical partner of the cash-strapped Safa and has recently severed ties with the national football controlling body after their five-year deal ended in July last year. It has had a relationship with Safa since 2014.

It was shocking to see Safa technical team trying to hide the Nike logo with a black tape to avoid a conflict of interest.

The fact that there were Nike rain suits in hand simply means that the new sponsors had not provided the full kit. Some players, like the injured Lebogang Manyama, were pictured wearing the old Puma-sponsored socks, other players still carried Nike tog bags.

Many view the Le Coq Sportif sponsorship for Bafana Bafanaas a downgrade compared to sporting apparel giant Nike’s deal.

The new backers’ partnership announcement was two weeks ago through a video shot in a cricket ground.

When announcing the partnership, Safa proudly said: “A ‘stunning’ new Bafana Bafana home and away kit has been revealed by the new South African Football Association [Safa] technical sponsor, Le Coq Sportif.

“This is ahead of the team’s friendly Afcon game against Namibia on October 8. Manufactured locally using the best high strength polyester fabric, the jersey, which the manufacturers have described as a ‘stunning new look’ for Bafana Bafana, is said to offer excellent fit, resistance to abrasion and is durable, lightweight and breathable,” read the

statement.

Efforts to get hold of Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe yesterday failed as he did not answer calls and later sent a short message that he was driving. He was alerted of the pending interview on Friday.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo