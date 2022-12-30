SAFA joins in mourning of Brazilian legend Pelé

Following the passing of Pelé on Thursday night after a long battle with colon cancer, the South African Football Association (SAFA) joined the world in mourning the Brazilian legend.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan said in a statement that the world has lost one of the greatest footballers

“We are saddened by the passing of this icon”, said Jordaan.

“He was the supporter of African progress in football and supported the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Years ago, he predicted that an African nation would win the FIFA World Cup before the year 2000 and while it is yet to happen, the performances of the African teams at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar must have put a smile on his face.”

Morocco was the best performing African side in the 2022 Fifa World Cup, when they become the first African team to reach the semi-finals in the competition – after succumbing a 2-0 defeat to finalists France.

Jordaan extended his deepest condolences to the family of Pelé and the entire football fraternity.

“He was here in South Africa during the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and supported us. We remember him not only as a great footballer he was, but also as a great ambassador of sport,” he said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family, friends, Brazil and the football family around the globe. May his soul rest in peace.”

South African coach Pitso Mosimane also sent a tribute to the icon, echoing the words of Jordaan by sharing a picture of Pelé with SA’s football pioneers Dr. Kaizer Motaung and Jomo Sono.

A tribute to Pelé: Our very own SA Football Legends, Dr Kaizer Motaung and Dr Jomo Sono, rubbing shoulders with the late legend. #RIPPele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5AJgMDz0sQ — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 29, 2022

Former President, Barack Obama, also sent his heartfelt condolences.

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Pelé leaves behind his wife Marcia Cibele Aoiki and seven children namely; Kely, Flávia, Sandra, Edson, Jennifer, Joshua and Celeste.

His daughter Kely Nascimento expressed her love for the global icon in a short Instagram post.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Real name, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is the only player in the history of football to have won the prestigious World Cup trophy three times – lifting it in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Pelé was named the player of the century by Fifa in 2000, after registering a record 1281 goals in all competitions, including 77 goals for Selecao.

