SAFA showers Pitso with praises after another victory

Johannesburg – SAFA bosses have showered Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and star player Percy Tau with praises after the duo lifted the CAF Super Cup with Al Ahly on Wednesday night.

They defeated Raja Casablanca 6-5 via penalty shootouts, extending their record to eight titles.

Said SAFA president Danny Jordaan: “It was a moment of immense pride and patriotism to sit in the 2022 Qatar World Cup stadium to see the CAF Super Cup between two clubs from Egypt and Morocco. It was Pitso’s second consecutive victory in this cup. It was a proud moment because Pitso and Percy invited me – Percy wanted to give me his match jersey. Percy’s jersey was soaking wet when he handed it over. I said to him. You worked hard for this victory. I have the proof in my hand,” said Jordaan.

“Pitso wanted us to take a photo with the trophy he won twice in succession. It was truly a magical moment. I will treasure the achievements of our South Africans who won the hearts of the Egyptians,” added Jordaan.

The highly-anticipated final between the CAF Champions League winners and Confederations Cup champions was played in Doha, Qatar. Mzansi football followers had their eyes on the South African ensemble as Tau played his heart out in the comeback from behind victory.

The “Red Devils” were almost pipped by the Moroccans who led for most of the match but the Egyptian giants, with the help of Tau, equalised on the stroke of fulltime via the boot of Taher Mohamed, forcing the match in the lottery of penalty kicks.

Tau was quoted on Ahly website afterwards: “I am so happy to win my first title with Al Ahly. This is the beginning of my history here at Al Ahly. I came here to win titles and I am so happy to win the CAF Super Cup trophy tonight. The game was very tough, and we were one goal behind, but we managed to equalize the score and win the title.”

