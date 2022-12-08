Seasoned Ndumiso Mabena heads back home to Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of free agent Ndumiso Mabena and Cape Town City’s Craig Martin.

In a statement on Thursday, the Soweto giants said: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martin.

“Mabena returns to the place he called home between 2009 and 2014 before going on to play for Platinum Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic, and then recently Royal AM.

“The 35-year-old joins the Buccaneers on a one-and-a-half season deal. Meanwhile, the flying wingback Craig Martin will be joining the Soweto giants in January following an agreement between the Buccaneers and Cape Town City for an undisclosed fee.

“The 29-year-old signed on the dotted line today [Thursday] for a two-and-a-half season deal.”

The Buccaneers visit reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium when the DStv Premiership resumes on December 30.

