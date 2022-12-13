Sekhukhune United bolsters squad with two new signings

Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United has signed Mzwanele Mahashe and Philani Zulu.

Babina Noko confirmed in a club statement on Tuesday that they are delighted to have the latest additions to strengthen their squad ahead of the resumption of the DStv Premiership fixtures at the end of the month.

NEW SIGNINGS ALERT..📝 Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the following players

👇🏿👇🏿 1. Mzwanele Mahashe

2. Philani Zulu Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings 🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/GTREO0xkhU — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) December 13, 2022

Mahashe expressed his joy at joining the Babina Noko family.

“I am honored to be part of Sekhukhune family. I started training with the team two weeks back, and it’s been an amazing experience and we have been putting in the hours and hard work,” said Mahashe.

“I know the team is not in a good position right now, but that is not the main priority now. [The priority] is to work hard as a team, and we have a great technical team and a top coach.”

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu full-back, Zulu, said: “I’d like to thank the players and the technical staff for the way they have welcomed me. I felt at home the first day I arrived, because coming into a club like this, where there is more morality and the players getting along together, just brings more spirit towards being part of the team. I am happy being part of the team.

“Now that I am part of the team, I’ll try my best to add as much value as I possibly can and make sure that I pull along with the team. It’s going to take time to blend in and to learn the culture of the team, but I am ready as a player to be part of the team in the best way possible,” said Zulu.

Zulu also had a message for the supporters, encouraging them to continue supporting the club for the remainder of the season.

He will be united with his former AmaZulu coach, Brandon Truter, who took over at the club after parting way with Usuthu three months ago. Sekhukhune resume their league encounter when they welcome AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 31.

