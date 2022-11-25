Senegal keep their World Cup hopes alive with 3-1 win

Qatar took on Senegal in a tough must-win game at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, after both teams had a disappointing start to the 2022 World Cup edition, suffering 2-0 defeats, respectively.

Aliou Cisse and his charges went into the game under immense pressure as the African champions had to increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Ismaila Saar came close to scoring in the opening stages of the Group A fixture, when his shot hit the side net. It was a tight affair, as both teams held their own in the opening 20 minutes of the game, with none of the sides threatening each other’s goal.

However, the Senegalese intensified pressure and came closest to scoring when Krepin Diatta had his sight at goal, but Meshaal Barsham was equal to it when he parried his shot away for a corner.

The Lions of Teranga kept on asking questions, and Idriss Gana Gueye’s shot nick the outside of the post following a good build-up play with Famara Diedhiou

The hosts were rewarded with a penalty in the 33rd minute, after Saar came from behind and clumsily nudged Akram Afif, but the referee did not entertain the protests.

Senegal finally broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, when Boulaye Dia capitalised on a defensive error by Boulem Khoukhi on the edge of the 18 area. Senegal came back strong from half-time and Diedhiou eased past his playmarker and scored a diving header in 48th minute from a corner.

Abdelkarim Hassan gave Edourd Mendy something to think about, when he pulled a long-range shot in the 60th minute.

Qatar grew momentum and kept on knocking when Almoez Ali tried a curler inside the box, forcing Mendy to make a reflex save. The Chelsea number one made another world-class save when Ismail Mohamah missed a clear-cut chance from a well-orchestrated cross.

Felix Sanchez’s charges pulled one back in the 78th minute, when substitute Mohammed Muntari penetrated past the Senegalese defenders and headed a pin-point cross, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

However, Senegal had the last say when Bambe Dieng was at the right place at the right time, scoring a first-time shot from a cut back in the 83rd minute.

The hosts tried to come back in the game in the dying minutes, but a free-kick by Hassan went wide. The Lions of Teranga keep their hopes up of qualifying for the knockout stages, and will look to get maximum points when they face Ecuador on Tuesday.

