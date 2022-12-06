Stellenbosch FC part ways with Judas Moseamedi

Stellenbosch FC announced on Tuesday that they have terminated the contract of striker Judas Moseamedi by mutual agreement.

Moseamedi joined Stellies from Maritzburg United at the beginning of last season. He made 32 appearances and only managed to score six goals.

The Winelands-based outfit confirmed Moseamedi’s departure via social media, thanking him for his service to the club.

Stellenbosch FC can confirm that we have come to a mutual agreement with Judas Moseamedi for the early termination of his contract. Judas scored 6 goals in 32 appearances during his time at the club. We thank Judas and wish him well. 👋 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch🍇 pic.twitter.com/W9ULt6m4Dl — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) December 6, 2022

The 28-year-old is well-known for punishing Kaizer Chiefs whenever he faces Amakhosi with whichever club he plays for in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tzaneen-born striker’s next destination is yet to be confirmed, but he was spotted at the Richards Bay FC training grounds. Moseamedi is also linked with a move back to The Team of Choice, following the reappointment of Fadlu Davids as the club’s new head coach, replacing John Maduka.

Stellies will welcome Chippa United at the Danie Craven Stadium when the DStv Premiership fixtures resume on December 30.

