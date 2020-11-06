Sundowns part ways with Spanish technical director

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with Spanish technical director and former Barcelona coach Jose Ramon Alesanco, as well as coach Zigor Salcedo after just more than a year at the helm at the Chloorkop-based club.

The move comes in the wake of the resignation of the club’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane, who joined Egyptian club Al Ahly as head coach last month.

When Alesanco was brought in to be in charge and work with the junior and senior teams last August, together with Salcedo, Mosimane could not hide his discontent and felt unappreciated within the coaching club structures.

Sundowns said in a statement released on Friday: “Due to personal family matters in Spain, Jose Ramon Alesanco will not continue as the head of technical at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Alesanco for the good work he did at the academy and senior club,” read the statement in part.

“The president of Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe, thanks Alesanco for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and for his contribution to Sundowns.

“Sundowns wishes Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo everything of the best and will continue to be in contact with Alesanco and Salcedo.”

Following the departure of Mosimane, the multiple PSL league champions and 2016 CAF Champions League winners roped in Mosimane’s assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as co-head coaches.

A few day’s after their appointment, last season’s treble and “La Decima” winning club announced former Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela as the first team’s senior coach, thus having three head coaches in charge of senior team.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo