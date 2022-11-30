SuperSport apologises for blunder video cursing Ronaldo

SuperSport has apologised unreservedly for a viral video where the presenter insulted soccer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, using a rather strong swear word.

The channel, in its defense, said it was a rehearsal video, not meant for broadcast.

Soon after the video spread, the P word also trended on social media.

During the World Cup coverage show called SuperPicks, the presenter is asked to choose whether she would like to see Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Ronaldo in the finals in Qatar.

She responds with: “Ronaldo is a P$%S, I’m not going to support him.”

A surprised co-presenter in shock asks her, “Can we get away that?”.

She was referring to the drama that followed the veteran soccer player in the last few weeks. Ronaldo left Manchester United under acrimonious circumstances earlier this month after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal striker accused the club of forcing him out and said they had betrayed him. He and club then agreed to separate on mutual terms.

