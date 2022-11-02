Supersport rope in world superstars for World Cup coverage

SuperSport TV channel has roped in some of the big international soccer stars for the 2022 World Cup that is kicking off in a couple of weeks.

The pay channel has gone for broke and lured former top stars such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Owen, Kalusha Bwalya, Jaap Stam as part of their Fifa World Cup analysts. Dwight Yorke, Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan and former Spain star Gaizka Mendieta are also part of the international panel.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup, which will be played in Qatar, gets underway on 20 November until 18 December. Supporters are gearing themselves for the biggest sporting spectacle and they will be excited by the international line-up of pundits that Supersport will provide.

Okocha is a retired Nigeria international who made a name for himself in the English Premier League for Bolton Wanderers. Owen, a former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United star needs no introduction. He played for England 89 times and scored an impressive 40 goals for the Three Lions.

“King Kalu”, as Bwalya is affectionately known, led Zambia with aplomb during his days as the Chipolopolo skipper. Stam was a decorated defender when he donned the jerseys of Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven to mention but a few. He also coached FC Cincinnati and Feyenoord.

The multi-platform offering will encompass all 64 matches and include 4K broadcasts, customised language options, an array of supplementary programming, various catch-up options, top guests and analysts and streaming choices.

SuperSport has undertaken recces to Qatar in anticipation of the year’s most anticipated sporting event and will have an embedded crew reporting from the heart of the action for the duration of the event.

“Given the convenient kick-off times and the big-name teams, we are anticipating a massive television event,” said Marc Jury, chief executive of SuperSport.

“This is far and away the biggest FIFA World Cup we are planning with a wealth of content supplemented by great guests and different viewing options. The entire viewing experience will set new standards for broadcast excellence.”

Local talent will comprise of Thato Moeng, Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo, Carol Tshabalala and Amanda Dlamini. Former Bafana Bafana players such as Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Phumudzo Manenzhe and Teko Modise have also been brought on board.

The World Cup coincides perfectly with the launch of the all-new website SuperSport.com which has a new look and enhanced features. The Qatar experience will be a real treat for football fans, as the new match centres provide an unrivalled online experience.

And just like with the app, fans are able to personalise the site and receive their favourite content as they land on the home page.

SuperSport will also for the first time broadcast the entire World Cup in 4K, although High Definition remains a popular choice. 4K is an ultra-high definition and lends itself to fast-action sport with every moment of every match to be displayed in brilliant detail.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author