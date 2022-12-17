SuperSport sign lucrative sponsorship deal

Workwear and apparel company Jonsson Workwear are back in the PSL and have joined forces with three-time PSL champions SuperSport United.

The two parties announced their three-year sponsorship deal on Saturday. The company’s logo will be positioned on the front of the new jerseys, in addition to Jonsson Workwear branding prominently placed around the football team’s home stadium.

Jonson were sponsors of Johannesburg club Highlands Park before the franchise was sold to TS Galaxy in 2020. Proud of this new powerhouse partnership, Jonsson Workwear’s CEO, Nick Jonsson said: “Our brand has always affiliated itself with resilient peak performance, so partnering with a progressive club whose commitment to excel is clear, naturally solidifies the alignment of both brands and our teams.

“We’re proud to back individuals and teams whose hard work, determination & grit push them to realise their full potential. SuperSport United are consistent contenders and have always added an element of performance excellence to the PSL league while focusing on youth development. So, we’re thrilled to follow their journey and support them as they play with purpose,” he added.

SuperSport United CEO, Stan Matthews FC is delighted to welcome Jonsson Workwear as the main sponsor and said, “To partner with a dynamic and innovative brand like Jonsson Workwear is a real boost for us. Their focus on top quality, peak performance and durability of their products aligns perfectly with our vision of hard-working, high-performing quality players both on and off the field. We have taken note of their commitment to South African sport generally and what they have added to the sporting landscape in rugby and golf, and previously with Highlands Park in the PSL.

So, we love the canvas we have been given to work with and can’t wait to add value to the already excellent Jonsson Workwear brand. Football fanatics can spot the new sports jerseys on December 30 when Matsatsantsa a Pitori take on Marumo Gallants in a PSL battle.

