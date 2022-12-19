SW’S TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

World Cup 2022 Team of the Tournament

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lived up to expectations during the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but there were many others that impressed.

Sunday World picks its best XI…

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

He made countless saves, including in the penalty shootout, but the one he denied Kolo Muani a goal in the dying seconds of extra time in the final saved Argentina from defeat and allowed them to go on and become world champions.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Considered the best right back in the world, he didn’t disappoint as the Atlas Lions reached the last four.

Theo Hernandez (France)

Interestingly, he stepped in at left back for his injured older brother, Lucas, and did fairly well.

Joko Gvardiol (Croatia)

The center back wore a mask during the tournament after breaking his nose. Certainly a standout performer in Croatia, a team that was difficult to break down until they met Messi and Argentina in the semis.

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

He was called names on social media after he gave away a penalty in the final that Mbappe converted, and if Argentina went on to lose, he could’ve been a villain today. But in reviewing the tournament, he was solid as a rock.

MIDFIELDERS

Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)

The Real Madrid man excelled in a defensive midfield role.

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

After France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals, France president Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco’s dressing room and told Amrabat, in front of everyone, that he had been “the best midfielder of the tournament”. Not that politicians are known for telling the truth, but Macron was spot on.

Antoine Griezmann (France)

The stats show he was one of the players with the most assists (3), but also in terms of key passes (17), collected ahead of the final.

FORWARDS

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Seven goals, though most were penalties. Three assists. Player of the Tournament Enough said.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Top scorer with eight goals. Hattrick in the final—the first one in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966, and at just age 23, with 11 World Cup goals across two tournaments, there’s a lot more to come.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Not flashy but gets the job done and finished the tournament with four goals.

SUBS: Dominik Livakovic (Croatia, gk), Raphael Varane (France), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands), Enzo Fernández (Argentina), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Jude Bellingham (England), Olivier Giroud (France).

Coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)

