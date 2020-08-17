Tau scores in Anderlecht debut

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has lavished praise on Belgium-based South African striker Percy Tau after he scored the third goal on his debut during powerhouse Anderlecht’s 3-1 victory over Sint-Truidense on Sunday.

Tau was introduced as a second half substitute and netted Anderlecht’s third goal deep inside stoppage time as the hosts climbed to third position on the log standings with 4 points from two games in the Belgium top league.

“It is every South African wish to see their idol doing well in Europe and for me I am really happy for Percy,” said Ntseki.

He said it would be nicer if more and more of South Africans can make a mark in top European leagues and but for now South Africans must relish Tau’s exploits.

“Mentally, he is a fighter, he is a strong character and a focussed individual. I know most people want to see him in England but his time will definitely come.

“I like Tau’s unwavering commitment and I am glad he has hit the ground running with his new club,” said Ntseki.

The Bafana Bafana leading goalpoacher is on a season loan spell with the Belgium outfit from the English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

In Sunday’s match, he was introduced as a 64th minute substitute with Anderlecht leading 2-0. However, Sint-Truidense pulled one back but the Witbank-born Tau had the last say as he completed a 3-1 win with a stoppage time goal.

Anderlecht is coached by former Manchester City defender and captain Vincent Kompany and are gunning for their first league title in four years.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo