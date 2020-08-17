Sport

Tau scores in Anderlecht debut

By Kabelo Khumalo

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has lavished praise on Belgium-based South African striker Percy Tau after he scored the third goal on his debut during powerhouse Anderlecht’s 3-1 victory over Sint-Truidense on Sunday.

Tau was introduced as a second half substitute and netted Anderlecht’s third goal deep inside stoppage time as the hosts climbed to third position on the log standings with 4 points from two games in the Belgium top league.

“It is every South African wish to see their idol doing well in Europe and for me I am really happy for Percy,” said Ntseki.


He said it would be nicer if more and more of South Africans can make a mark in top European leagues and but for now South Africans must relish Tau’s exploits.

“Mentally, he is a fighter, he is a strong character and a focussed individual. I know most people want to see him in England but his time will definitely come.

“I like Tau’s unwavering commitment and I am glad he has hit the ground running with his new club,” said Ntseki.

The Bafana Bafana leading goalpoacher is on a season loan spell with the Belgium outfit from the English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

In Sunday’s match, he was introduced as a 64th minute substitute with Anderlecht leading 2-0. However, Sint-Truidense pulled one back but the Witbank-born Tau had the last say as he completed a 3-1 win with a stoppage time goal.

Anderlecht is coached by former Manchester City defender and captain Vincent Kompany and are gunning for their first league title in four years.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Cricket SA President Chris Nenzani quits with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect, the national cricket controlling body announced in a statement today. Nenzani's term was...
Read more
News

Mogashoa appointed Safa technical director

The SA Football Association (Safa) appointed Frans Mogashoa as the new acting technical director today. He takes over from former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal