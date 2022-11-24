Tech giant Apple shows interest in buying Manchester United

Apple, the American multinational technology company headquartered in California, is reportedly interested in buying Manchester United.

This after the Glazer family, the owners of the English Premiership League side, announced this week that the family is toying with the idea of putting the club up for sale, a call that the majority of United fans have been longing for.

According to Jerry Cross of the Daily Star, Apple is ready to part with £5.8-billion (R120-billion), which will make the Red Devils the richest club in the world, surpassing Newcastle United.

Calls have been growing louder for the Glazer family to be ousted, culminating in a protest by scores of United fans who demonstrated outside the Old Trafford Stadium, the Red Devils’ home ground, earlier in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who “mutually” cut ties with the club this week, also made his disapproval of the current owners known during a controversial interview with Piers Morgan recently, when he was quoted as saying the Glazer family does not care about the club.

“The owners of the club, the Glazers, they don’t care about the club. Professionally and sportingly, they don’t really care in my opinion. I never even spoke to them, never!” said Ronaldo, who is touted as the best player in the world.

Despite the biggest tech company in the world not having any experience in running a football club, the fact that it would make the Red Devils the richest club in the world is interesting.

