The challenge is to keep the hunger going – Rulani Mokwena

The biggest challenge after Mamelodi Sundown beat Maritzburg United is to keep the hunger within the players going, according to new head coach Rulani Mokwena.

The Brazilians displayed the hallmarks of true champions when they slaughtered United 5-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night. This after the PSL defending champions lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final in Polokwane at the weekend.

The loss to Bucs resulted in the reshuffling of the technical team, with Mokwena being promoted to the head coach position.

“We showed a lot of hunger today, we showed aggression on the transition and also aggression on the regains. We showed the hunger, which is a right mentality, and to respect the brand and the club, especially after what happened over the weekend,” Mokwena told Supersport TV after the big win.

“Congratulations to the boys and the entire club. Now we just have to stay humble and show the same hunger in the next match. We just did well on the night. Now the challenge is to maintain and keep the hunger going.

“A lot of players were good – [Haasjim] Domingo, Grant Kekana, and Teboho Mokoena were good. Marcelo Allende probably played his best game since he joined us. [Cassius] Mailula was very, very good.”

The Brazilians dominated the home side and scored three beautiful goals by the half-time break. Domingo grabbed two goals, Thapelo Morena added one and Mailula got a brace for the Brazilians, making sure that Sundowns remain on top of the PSL standings with a game in hand.

The Brazilians’ next match will be against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday while the Team of Choice will get a chance to redeem themselves against Golden Arrows on Friday night.

Another loss could spell trouble for Maritzburg United coach John Maduka, with the club now flirting with relegation after a mere two wins in 12 matches. They are lying in position 14 on the log with a game in hand.

