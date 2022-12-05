Tough Morocco must now tackle Spain

The way Morocco set up and play has been likened to the European style and as they meet Spain at Education City Stadium on Tuesday (5pm SA time), this will once again be put to the test. The Atlas Lions will battle La Roja in the Fifa World Cup round of 16 in Qatar.

Morocco have proven to be a hard nut to crack – a difficult side to beat and head coach Walid Regragui has been hugely impressed with his charges. They have conceded just once in their past seven matches (including matches before the big tournament), which was in the 2-1 win over Canada in their last group match.

The North Africans are disciplined in their approach and defend as a unit, which could be pivotal against the Spaniards who put seven past Costa Rica in the group stage.

Fourteen of Morocco’s players were born in Europe, including stars Hakim Ziyech (Netherlands), captain Romain Saiss (France), Achraf Hakimi (Spain) and Sofiane Boufal (France). Born to Moroccan parents, they were convinced to play for Africa’s number two ranked side.

Morocco would be buoyed by the fact that they finished top of Group F, which had Belgium and Croatia.

Now they face another test in 2010 World Cup champions, Spain, who finished second in Group E behind Japan.

