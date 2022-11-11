Truter replaces Tembo as Sekhukhune United head coach

Sekhukhune United have appointed Brandon Truter as their new head coach until 2025. Truter, a former Swallows FC and AmaZulu coach, replaces Kaitano Tembo who had a torrid time with Babina Noko.

Truter made his name when he led Swallows FC to the Premier Soccer League after some time campaigning in the National First Division. When he was fired by AmaZulu boss recently, Truter was replaced by Romain Folz, who held the fort at Marumo Gallants.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United coach John Maduka was also in the running to land the coaching job at Babina Noko.

Sekhukhune are languishing in the relegation quagmire on position 15 after winning only two matches from 12 games.

Sekhukhune United said in a statement: “Sekhukhune is delighted to announce the appointment of Brendon Truter as head coach until 2025. Truter joins Babina Noko after having impressed the board with his long-term vision for returning the team to the level the team want to compete at.

“Truter will be assisted by MacDonald Makhubedu as the only assistant in a revamped technical team. Further announcements are to be made in due course.”

Truter expressed his joy at securing the coaching job at Babina Noko.

“It is with great honour to be appointed as the head coach to this ambitious club. I’m hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players. I would like to thank the chairman of the club, Simon Malatji, and his board for the confidence [they showed in me]. I greatly appreciate the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, former assistant coach Thabo Senong has been appointed as the head of development.

