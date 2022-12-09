TS Galaxy hard at work in Turkey in preparation of PSL fixtures

TS Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka is enjoying his time in Turkey with his teammates ahead of the resumption of the DStv Premiership fixtures on December 30.

The Rockets arrived in Turkey a week ago to prepare for the second half of the season, and have already played against Turkish Super League outfit Giresunspor, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

Sanoka said he feels inspired by the warm reception and support that the Premier Soccer League team has received since the club’s arrival in Turkey.

“Well, it has been amazing. We got a really nice welcome and its really inspiring seeing how much the people in Turkey support and really give credit to football,” Sanoka said this week.

The 30-year-old shared his Turkish experience and a desire to secure a move to play overseas.

“I think it is everyone’s dream to play abroad, experience new things and learn football in a different environment. After our first friendly, anything is possible. I think at some point it is all about luck and who you know,” Sanoka said.

“But comparing the football we play back home [South Africa], there isn’t much of a difference overseas, it is all in the mindset, it’s all about how much you want it.

“After our game, one could easily say that I can do better than certain players, and that is encouraging because it inspires you to go an extra mile and ensure that you keep your standard high.”

Next on Sead Ramovic’s team will be a friendly clash against Italian Serie A side UC Sampdoria, before they face Saudi Arabian Pro League team Al Batin on Monday. All the games are being played in Turkey.

TS Galaxy are expected back in the country on December 19, two weeks before they visit Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Harry Gwala Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

They will look to turn things around in the PSL, as they currently occupy position 12 on the log standings with 13 points, two points away from the relegation zone.

