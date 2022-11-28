Underdogs turn tables on tournament favourites in Qatar

Fifa, which is being ridiculed by many for taking the World Cup to Qatar, is having the last laugh. This as the underdogs continue to turn the tables on tournament favorites.

It all began when Saudi Arabia, the tournament’s second-lowest ranked team, came from behind to beat Lionel Messi’s side 2-1 in their Group C opening match, ending Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak.

Messi scored the opening goal through a penalty in the opening 10 minutes, but the Green Falcons equalised in the second-half, and minutes later took the lead through a Salem al-Dawsari’s curler to the top corner.

The day of the victory was declared a holiday by Saudi King Salman, after the shock defeat of one of the powerhouses of global football.

Iran also registered their name in history books when they pulled an incredible result against Wales, beating Rob Page’s side 2-0.

After suffering a 6-2 thumping in their opener against England a week ago, the Iranians had to produce good results against the Welsh to keep their World Cup hopes of progressing beyond the group stages alive.

Iran, coached by Carlos Queiroz, are currently second in Group B and will look to get maximum points against the United States of America in their last match of the group.

Germany went into the World Cup as favourites and were expected to ease past Group E alongside Spain. However, that thought was short-lived when Japan came from behind in the dying stages of the game to beat the former world champions 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Coached by Hansi Flik, the Germans find themselves in an awkward position, with only one point and occupying position four on the table. They will be desperate to get maximum points against Costa Rica in their last group stages’ match on Thursday.

Another upset was the result between Belgium and Morocco. The Atlas Lions downed the number-two ranked team 2-0 to keep hopes of progressing alive. The Moroccans are unbeaten in Group F, having secured a point against the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

With the knockout stages fast approaching and the underdogs stepping up, the World Cup in Qatar is expected to produce more shocking results.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

