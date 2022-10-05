We were trying but we were not lucky – Pirates coach Riveiro

Even though they ended up getting a 2-0 whipping, Orlando Pirates’ disappointed coach Jose Riveiro still believes that Bucs were better than Sekhukhune United, who made history by beating the Soweto giants for the first time in their existence.

Sekhukhune pulled one of the biggest upsets in the DStv Premiership when they launched a late onslaught and fired two goals past bemused Pirates defenders in front of a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The Pirates supporters were stunned while Sekhukhune supporters celebrated wildly after the final whistle.

After Pirates’ convincing performance against the all-dominating Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 semi-final first leg at the weekend, a lot was expected from the Buccaneers and their fans were hoping for Bucs to walk all over Sekhukhune.

However, it was not to be, as the home side matched them pound for pound and created anxious moments for Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

“We needed to hold the pressure that Sekhukhune were applying in the first period,” Riveiro said in the post-match interview with Supersport channel presenters.

“We got better in the second-half. In the early stages of the second-half, we were already dominating the game and there was a feeling that a goal would come soon, but then we had to play with one player less.

“Even with a player less, I think we had chances. Just before they scored their goal, we felt we were going to make it and get an advantage with one less player, but when we conceded that first goal, it was just the end of the match.”

Riveiro said it was not their best performance. “They had a bit more passion perhaps, but it’s not an excuse, we played for a long time short of one player.

“We tried to play with all possibilities in attack and that’s why we introduced Vincent Pule, Kermit Erasmus, Deon Hotto and others. Before they scored, I thought we were going to score. We were trying but we were not lucky,” he explained further.

What will be of huge concern to the Pirates coach is that even though his charges are playing a fantastic brand of football, goals are not forthcoming.

They have now played two matches without finding the back of the net, and this will surely give Riveiro some sleepless nights.

Pirates’ next assignment is against Richards Bay on Saturday, while Sekhukhune will visit SuperSport United on Friday night.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author