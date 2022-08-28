Zwane warns that he’s no miracle man

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said people must not expect him to perform miracles because the team had no winning foundation when he was appointed during the off-season.

Zwane referred to Mamelodi Sundowns, saying the reason their current coaches are succeeding is because the foundation was laid by former coach Pitso Mosimane.

When Mosimane took over in December 2012, Sundowns were staring at relegation but he improved things, winning the league in the 2013/14 season. He then added four league titles after that, to go with two Nedbank Cups, two Telkom KOs and the holy grail – CAF Champions League – and Super Cup.

After Mosimane left Sundowns in September 2020, the Tshwane giants kept faith in Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, adding Steve Komphela to form a trio of coaches. They also succeeded, winning four trophies, including a treble last season.

It has not been the case for Chiefs with Stuart Baxter and Gavin Hunt having struggled to get Chiefs back to the top of the mountain.

“When you look at why Sundowns is doing well, there is a way of playing,” said Zwane, who has already been thumped 4-0 by the Brazilians this season. “Sundowns started this 10 years ago with coach Pitso, who left and when he left there was continuity. You cannot say the same about other teams.

“It is easy for them because they have an identity. Whoever they must have [they have] obviously profiled him properly and that’s [why] most of the players they signed are gelling. In our case, we buy a player that has been doing well with the hope that they will come and do well for our club, but only to find out that player will take time to gel because the style of play that made him shine when he came is not the same.”

Zwane cannot afford to lose the MTN8 quarterfinal against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium today (3pm).

The former Chiefs winger has not had a great start to the season. Chiefs have won two matches and lost three.

Zwane has explained why things have not clicked.

“The games are coming thick and fast and unfortunately from our side we are a team that is trying to strike a balance in terms of how we want to play.”

