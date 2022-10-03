South Africa may stage Afcon finals

A huge opportunity has been presented to South Africa to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in 2025.

Guinea, who were supposed to host the Afcon finals, pulled out on Friday, with a CAF statement saying “the president of CAF Patrice Motsepe had a meeting today with the Guinea transition President Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya to discuss the withdrawal by CAF of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Guinea 2025, due to the infrastructure and facilities in Guinea not being ready to host a world class

Afcon competition”.

The statement said its executive committee would meet today to decide on reopening the bidding process for the hosting of the tournament.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is expected to be at the meeting, and will provide a report to the association and its member clubs.

He will also brief the South African government should it be interested in hosting the competition since the country has facilities in place that were built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Interestingly, South Africa has hosted two Afcon finals – and each time after host nations pulled out at the last minute.

In 1996, South Africa hosted the Afcon final after it was initially awarded to Kenya.

Interestingly, Guinea, as the best side to not qualify in 1996 Afcon finals, was offered Nigeria’s spot, but declined due to a lack of preparation time.

Nigeria had pulled out of the tournament due to political tensions between the West African nation and South Africa.

South Africa won their first and last Afcon that year (1996).

The country again stepped in to host the Afcon finals 2013, after it exchanged hosting years with Libya, which was embroiled in a civil war. This time, South Africa did not win the competition.

If South Africa does bid for the Afcon finals in three years, it will mean that South Africa will be bidding to host two big events in the sports world, having expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe was not available to comment.

