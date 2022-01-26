Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa praises Sundowns chairman Tlhopi Motsepe

Johannesburg – Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has heaped praises upon current Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopi Motsepe for leading the club’s ladies team through the ranks.

Last year, Sundowns Ladies climbed to Africa’s throne, when they were crowned African champions after thrashing the Ghanaians’ Hasacaas Ladies in the 2021 CAF Women Champions League final.

Masandawana as major brand, became the second club in the world to win the men’s and women’s Champions league titles after Spanish side Barcelona.

Moreover, Sundowns Ladies completed a remarkable season last year in the SAFA National Women’s League, after they walked away with the HollywoodSuperBets Championship.

Singing songs of praise, Mthethwa said the son of Patrice Motsepe has done a stellar job to ensure Banyana Ba Style is on track with the men’s team.

“Congratulations to the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, Mr Tlhopi Motsepe for ensuring that the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team remains as competitive as their male counterpart and continue to fly the South African Flag high,” said Mthethwa.

Several sports fans hailed Mthethwa for extending an appreciation tweet to Motsepe, amongst those who reacted to sports minister, included Kaizer Chiefs number one supporter, Sadaam Maake.

TjoviTjo, bonjour morning Comrade Minister Mthethwa, Thanks for everything especially last night when you honnred Sundowns Ladies CAF champions 2021 , keep rocking and rolling Minister Mthethwa, will love you and also knows your efforts to make sure everyone's get Vaccinated Sir, — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) January 26, 2022

@NathiMthethwaSA I am not a Sundowns fan but I am happy for the team's achievements and like the kind of football they play. I saw the ladies team at once and was so proud — Saxonm (@Saxonm8) January 26, 2022

Our Slogan Our Songs says it All "Ba Style👆⭐…..Never Ra fela matla….Sky is the ….🥅⚽ — NTOBEKO_TOVEY🏆👆 (@GoodmanNomafusi) January 26, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author