REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa praises Sundowns chairman Tlhopi Motsepe

By Thomas Lethoba
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has heaped praises upon current Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopi Motsepe for leading the club’s ladies team through the ranks.

Last year, Sundowns Ladies climbed to Africa’s throne, when they were crowned African champions after thrashing the Ghanaians’ Hasacaas Ladies in the 2021 CAF Women Champions League final.

Masandawana as major brand, became the second club in the world to win the men’s and women’s Champions league titles after Spanish side Barcelona.

Moreover, Sundowns Ladies completed a remarkable season last year in the SAFA National Women’s League, after they walked away with the HollywoodSuperBets Championship.

Singing songs of praise, Mthethwa said the son of Patrice Motsepe has done a stellar job to ensure Banyana Ba Style is on track with the men’s team.

Congratulations to the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, Mr Tlhopi Motsepe for ensuring that the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team remains as competitive as their male counterpart and continue to fly the South African Flag high,” said Mthethwa.

Several sports fans hailed Mthethwa for extending an appreciation tweet to Motsepe, amongst those who reacted to sports minister, included Kaizer Chiefs number one supporter, Sadaam Maake.

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes